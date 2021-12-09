Mindspace Business Parks REIT constructs additional medical facility in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
Mindspace Business Parks REIT announces change in compliance officer
Mindspace Business Parks REIT joins global RE100 initiative led by Climate Group
Mindspace REIT receives credit ratings from CRISIL
Nova at Raheja Viva designs nature-enriched 2 & 3 bed homes for new-age customers
Kalyan Jeweller gains after strong Q1 business update
-
As part of social initiativeMindspace Business Parks REIT ('Mindspace REIT'), with the endeavour to assist the Government in improving the medical infrastructure of Telangana, recently completed the construction of an additional floor at the Kondapur District Hospital, Serilingampally, Telangana.
The hospital, which earlier had Ground +2 floors, spread across 67,071 sq.ft., now adds a 3rd floor and 22,357 sq.ft. of additional space with 118 beds, making it a sprawling 89,428 sq.ft hospital. This will also enable a capacity to host 218 beds, equipped to treat larger number of patients. The floor has been meticulously designed to host emergency care, nursing stations, doctors' room, etc. It is also provided with an acoustically treated roof, firefighting equipment, ramps, solar power, and surveillance system.Construction of the additional facility was carried out in collaboration with the State Government.
This is one of the many other community impacting initiatives undertaken by Mindspace REIT. From extending support to multiple local authorities, municipal corporations, and non-profit organizations, the entity also contributed to Covid-19 relief by supplying oxygen concentrators and procuring essential medical supplies. Additionally, the entity has also been facilitating vaccination drives at its Business Parks in association with their tenants. Mindspace REIT has also facilitated the entire makeover of the Durgam Cheruvu Lake, which stands as a popular tourist destination in Telangana today.
Mindspace Business Park REIT has established a fully integrated business park at Madhapur and a highquality independent asset located in Pocharam, Hyderabad.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU