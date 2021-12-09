Mindspace Business Parks REIT constructs additional medical facility in Telangana

As part of social initiative

Mindspace Business Parks REIT ('Mindspace REIT'), with the endeavour to assist the Government in improving the medical infrastructure of Telangana, recently completed the construction of an additional floor at the Kondapur District Hospital, Serilingampally, Telangana.

The hospital, which earlier had Ground +2 floors, spread across 67,071 sq.ft., now adds a 3rd floor and 22,357 sq.ft. of additional space with 118 beds, making it a sprawling 89,428 sq.ft hospital. This will also enable a capacity to host 218 beds, equipped to treat larger number of patients. The floor has been meticulously designed to host emergency care, nursing stations, doctors' room, etc. It is also provided with an acoustically treated roof, firefighting equipment, ramps, solar power, and surveillance system.Construction of the additional facility was carried out in collaboration with the State Government.

This is one of the many other community impacting initiatives undertaken by Mindspace REIT. From extending support to multiple local authorities, municipal corporations, and non-profit organizations, the entity also contributed to Covid-19 relief by supplying oxygen concentrators and procuring essential medical supplies. Additionally, the entity has also been facilitating vaccination drives at its Business Parks in association with their tenants. Mindspace REIT has also facilitated the entire makeover of the Durgam Cheruvu Lake, which stands as a popular tourist destination in Telangana today.

Mindspace Business Park REIT has established a fully integrated business park at Madhapur and a highquality independent asset located in Pocharam, Hyderabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)