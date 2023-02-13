Khadim India standalone net profit declines 41.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.50% to Rs 148.95 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 41.22% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.50% to Rs 148.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.148.95185.0411.2511.6815.8618.215.7210.134.828.20

