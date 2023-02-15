Khaitan (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 14.76 croreNet profit of Khaitan (India) reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.7612.98 14 OPM %2.177.70 -PBDT1.200.40 200 PBT0.75-0.05 LP NP0.75-0.05 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
