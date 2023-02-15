Modi Naturals standalone net profit declines 99.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 114.07 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals declined 99.57% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 114.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.07103.960.773.130.403.420.013.050.012.33

