Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Modi Naturals standalone net profit declines 99.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 114.07 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals declined 99.57% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 114.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.07103.96 10 OPM %0.773.13 -PBDT0.403.42 -88 PBT0.013.05 -100 NP0.012.33 -100

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

