Kharif sowing hit on lack of rain in early season

Kharif sowing in the country has been hit due to lack of rain in early season. Data released by the Union government on Friday showed that total acreage under the kharif crops stood at 140.52 lakh hectares against 184.44 lakh hectares last year, down around 24% on year. India saw a total rainfall deficiency of -31% from June 1 to June 24.

The area under oilseeds has taken the maximum hit with the total area dropping 47.45% year-on-year to11.48 lakh hectares. Area under rice, the largest crop stood at 19.59 lakh hectares, down 45%. The only major crop that has reported a positive growth is sugarcane with the acreage under the commodity standing at 50.74 lakh hectares, up 1% on the day.

First Published: Mon, June 27 2022. 14:50 IST

