Kharif sowing hit on lack of rain in early season

The area under oilseeds has taken the maximum hit with the total area dropping 47.45% year-on-year to11.48 lakh hectares. Area under rice, the largest crop stood at 19.59 lakh hectares, down 45%. The only major crop that has reported a positive growth is sugarcane with the acreage under the commodity standing at 50.74 lakh hectares, up 1% on the day.
