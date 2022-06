Minister of Agriculture Says It Is Imperative To Increase Profits In Field Of Agriculture

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt of India said that the private sector should come forward and support the government in reducing the use of fertilizers and pesticides in the agriculture sector. Addressing the 11th Agrochemicals Conference 2022 -Policy Landscape for a Flourishing Agrochemicals Industry', organized by FICCI, with the support of Department of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt of India, Tomar while speaking virtually, added that India is agriculture oriented, and agriculture has a huge contribution in country's economy.

Profit is very important for the farmers in the agriculture sector. Increase in production is also necessary. It is imperative to increase the profits in the field of agriculture and post-harvest losses to the farmers should be minimal for which the government is working on several schemes he added.

