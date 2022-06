Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Says Rising Population Makes It Important To Focus On Food Security

Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India stated that the government aims to move forward while keeping in mind the benefits for farmers. With rising population, it is important to focus on food security along with ensuring farmers produce at lower cost and safeguarding the environment.

He further added that the government is farmers and business friendly and works to remove barriers by amending policy and reforms as and when needed. It is not only the commitment but conviction of the government to work towards doubling farmers income.

