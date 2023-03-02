Kilburn Engineering gains on securing orders worth nearly Rs 83 crore

Kilburn Engineering rose 3.89% to Rs 98.86 after the company announced that it has received orders totaling Rs 82.74 crore since 1 February 2023.

The company has bagged an order worth Rs 68.60 crore for rotary calciners with accessories for intermediates of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

It has also received an order for vibrating fluid bed dryer for Tea Industry worth Rs 1.65 crore).

The firm has bagged orders for fluidized bed dryer (Rs 3.40 crore), paddle dryers and coolers (Rs 8.62 crore) and spares and service orders (Rs 0.47 crore).

Kilburn Engineering specializes in process design, engineering and manufacture of equipment and systems for various process plants, primarily engaged in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. The company is a market leader in solid, liquid and gas drying systems and also provides a comprehensive package of solutions for tea, fertiliser, carbon black, soda ash, pharmaceuticals, dyes and pigments and speciality chemicals among other industries.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 130.20% to Rs 53.82 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 23.38 crore in Q3 FY22.

