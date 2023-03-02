Consumer Durables shares edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 265.33 points or 0.7% at 37471.6 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 4.17%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.13%),Havells India Ltd (down 0.91%),Blue Star Ltd (down 0.81%),Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.19%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.17%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.92%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.56%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.73%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 520.69 or 0.88% at 58890.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.85 points or 0.77% at 17316.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 29.38 points or 0.11% at 27688.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.28 points or 0.21% at 8754.08.

On BSE,1589 shares were trading in green, 1783 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)