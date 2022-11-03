JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market pares losses; Nifty climbs above 18,050; Sensex adds 65 pts

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection
Business Standard

Kinetic Engineering allots 8.79 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Capital Market 

The Board of Kinetic Engineering (KEL) on 02 November 2022 has allotted 8,79,310 equity shares at Rs. 116 per share (including premium of Rs 106 per share) on a preferential basis to its promoter group company, M/S Micro Age Instruments, (MAIPL) against an equity infusion of Rs 10.20 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 10:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU