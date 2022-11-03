Kinetic Engineering allots 8.79 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

-
The Board of Kinetic Engineering (KEL) on 02 November 2022 has allotted 8,79,310 equity shares at Rs. 116 per share (including premium of Rs 106 per share) on a preferential basis to its promoter group company, M/S Micro Age Instruments, (MAIPL) against an equity infusion of Rs 10.20 crore.
