Kinetic Engineering allots 8.79 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

The Board of Kinetic Engineering (KEL) on 02 November 2022 has allotted 8,79,310 equity shares at Rs. 116 per share (including premium of Rs 106 per share) on a preferential basis to its promoter group company, M/S Micro Age Instruments, (MAIPL) against an equity infusion of Rs 10.20 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)