Wipro launches new financial services advisory capability in India

Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement Wipro's presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.
In partnership with Wipro, Capco will offer strategic advisory and consulting capabilities to Indian financial services firms that are on their digitization journey. Towards this, Capco will leverage Wipro's India presence, relationships, scale, and proven expertise in providing a comprehensive suite of digital transformation services.
