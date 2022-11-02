JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

TCS recognized as a Leader in Industry 4.0 services

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves expansion and modernization of Sikandrabad unit
Business Standard

Wipro launches new financial services advisory capability in India

Capital Market 

Wipro announced the launch of a new financial services advisory capability in India.

Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement Wipro's presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

In partnership with Wipro, Capco will offer strategic advisory and consulting capabilities to Indian financial services firms that are on their digitization journey. Towards this, Capco will leverage Wipro's India presence, relationships, scale, and proven expertise in providing a comprehensive suite of digital transformation services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU