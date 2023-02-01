KIOCL announces cessation of directors

-
ALSO READ
KIOCL signs mining lease for Devadari Range in Karnataka
KIOCL gains on signing mining lease agreement with Karnataka Govt.
KIOCL gains on executing lease deed with Karnataka Govt
NMDC gains on raising iron ore prices
KIOCL receives approval for diversion of forest land for mining in Devadari Hill Range
-
With effect from 31 January 2023KIOCL announced that S.K. Gorai (DIN: 07223221) and K.V. Bhaskara Reddy (DIN: 08672764) ceased to be the Director (Finance) & Director (Production & Projects) respectively of the Company w.e.f. the close of business hours of 31 January 2023 on account of their retirement from the Company on attaining the age of superannuation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU