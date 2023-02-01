KIOCL announces cessation of directors

JUST IN
With effect from 31 January 2023

KIOCL announced that S.K. Gorai (DIN: 07223221) and K.V. Bhaskara Reddy (DIN: 08672764) ceased to be the Director (Finance) & Director (Production & Projects) respectively of the Company w.e.f. the close of business hours of 31 January 2023 on account of their retirement from the Company on attaining the age of superannuation.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 11:53 IST

