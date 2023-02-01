Hindustan Aeronautics entrusts additional charge of CMD to C B Ananthakrishnan

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the Ministry of Defence vide its Letter dated 31 January, 2023 has entrusted the additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company to C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company, for a further period of three months from 1 February, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

