Sensex, Nifty at the high point of the day ahead of the Union Budget
Business Standard

Hindustan Aeronautics entrusts additional charge of CMD to C B Ananthakrishnan

Capital Market 

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the Ministry of Defence vide its Letter dated 31 January, 2023 has entrusted the additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company to C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company, for a further period of three months from 1 February, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:52 IST

