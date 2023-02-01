JUST IN
Business Standard

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Capital Market 

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing, Lemon Tree Hotel, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The property is expected to be operational by June 2024 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private , a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

This property will feature 75 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a club, a bar, a banquet, a gym and other public areas.

Guests can enjoy an invigorating round of squash, plays billiards, tee off on the golf simulator or relax at the spa. The Jabalpur Airport is about 16 kms from the property while the Railway Station is nearly 2 kms away. The property is connected by both public and private transport to all the major cities in India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:02 IST

