Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels announced its latest signing, Lemon Tree Hotel, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The property is expected to be operational by June 2024 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private , a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

This property will feature 75 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a club, a bar, a banquet, a gym and other public areas.

Guests can enjoy an invigorating round of squash, plays billiards, tee off on the golf simulator or relax at the spa. The Jabalpur Airport is about 16 kms from the property while the Railway Station is nearly 2 kms away. The property is connected by both public and private transport to all the major cities in India.

