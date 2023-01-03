KIOCL signs mining lease for Devadari Range in Karnataka

KIOCL announced that the Govt. of Karnataka has executed the Mining Lease deed on 02 January 2023 with KIOCL for grant of a mining lease for Iron Ore and Manganese Ore, over an extent of 388 ha for a period of 50 years in Devadari Range, Sandur Taluk, Ballari District, Karnataka State.
