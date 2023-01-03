JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Granules India forges strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC

PSP Projects gains on emerging as L1 bidder for govt project worth Rs 1,364 crore
Business Standard

RateGain to acquire AI-powered travel-intent and data platform company - Adara

Capital Market 

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc. (Adara) through an asset purchase agreement.

The Silicon Valley headquartered global leader in predictive consumer intelligence to enhance its AI-powered DaaS (Data as a Service) and Martech offerings to form the World's most comprehensive travel-intent and data platform powered by AI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 09:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU