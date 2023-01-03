RateGain to acquire AI-powered travel-intent and data platform company - Adara

The Silicon Valley headquartered global leader in predictive consumer intelligence to enhance its AI-powered DaaS (Data as a Service) and Martech offerings to form the World's most comprehensive travel-intent and data platform powered by AI.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU