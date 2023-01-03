RateGain to acquire AI-powered travel-intent and data platform company - Adara

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc. (Adara) through an asset purchase agreement.

The Silicon Valley headquartered global leader in predictive consumer intelligence to enhance its AI-powered DaaS (Data as a Service) and Martech offerings to form the World's most comprehensive travel-intent and data platform powered by AI.

