JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Safari Manufacturing commences commercial production of enhanced capacity at Halol
Business Standard

Board of Ashapura Minechem approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 02 January 2023

The Board of Ashapura Minechem at its meeting held on 02 January 2023 has approved the proposal to issue up to 40.40 lakh warrants to the Promoter Group members viz. Manan Shah and Ashapura Industrial Finance, on preferential basis, which would be converted into or exchanged with Equity Shares at a later date within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants.

The Board also approved proposal to enhance the limits for extending loans, making investments and providing guarantees or security under section 186 of the companies act, 2013.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 19:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU