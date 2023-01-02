Board of Ashapura Minechem approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters

At meeting held on 02 January 2023

The Board of Ashapura Minechem at its meeting held on 02 January 2023 has approved the proposal to issue up to 40.40 lakh warrants to the Promoter Group members viz. Manan Shah and Ashapura Industrial Finance, on preferential basis, which would be converted into or exchanged with Equity Shares at a later date within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants.

The Board also approved proposal to enhance the limits for extending loans, making investments and providing guarantees or security under section 186 of the companies act, 2013.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)