Edelweiss to open public issue of NCDs up to Rs 400 cr
Safari Manufacturing commences commercial production of enhanced capacity at Halol

Capital Market 

Safari Manufacturing, the wholly owned subsidiary of Safari Industries (India), has commenced its additional commercial production/manufacturing of luggage today i.e. 2 January 2023 at its factory situated at Halol, Gujarat.

Consequently, the effective production capacity of SML has increased from 1,25,000 pieces per month to 2,25,000 pieces per month.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:55 IST

