Safari Manufacturing commences commercial production of enhanced capacity at Halol

Safari Manufacturing, the wholly owned subsidiary of Safari Industries (India), has commenced its additional commercial production/manufacturing of luggage today i.e. 2 January 2023 at its factory situated at Halol, Gujarat.
Consequently, the effective production capacity of SML has increased from 1,25,000 pieces per month to 2,25,000 pieces per month.
