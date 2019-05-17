Kirloskar Brothers standalone net profit rises 11.69% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 761.20 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 11.69% to Rs 36.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 761.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 614.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.23% to Rs 87.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 2223.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1912.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales761.20614.80 24 2223.501912.50 16 OPM %9.549.52 -7.307.01 - PBDT65.5058.60 12 160.80127.50 26 PBT55.9050.00 12 124.2092.30 35 NP36.3032.50 12 87.4065.60 33
