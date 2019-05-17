Grauer & Weil (India) standalone net profit rises 160.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.62% to Rs 184.65 croreNet profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 160.35% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.62% to Rs 184.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.20% to Rs 63.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 599.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 492.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales184.65148.17 25 599.15492.00 22 OPM %17.049.81 -17.5019.08 - PBDT33.8817.40 95 115.61102.39 13 PBT30.0013.58 121 100.1587.44 15 NP14.715.65 160 63.7160.56 5
