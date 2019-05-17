Vindhya Telelinks standalone net profit rises 57.17% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.44% to Rs 601.58 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 57.17% to Rs 41.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.44% to Rs 601.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 434.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 102.40% to Rs 168.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.07% to Rs 2095.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1342.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales601.58434.53 38 2095.371342.62 56 OPM %14.8913.23 -16.2113.21 - PBDT69.6745.33 54 276.80139.32 99 PBT64.6840.97 58 256.90126.00 104 NP41.8726.64 57 168.6683.33 102
