Vindhya Telelinks standalone net profit rises 57.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 57.17% to Rs 41.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.44% to Rs 601.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 434.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.40% to Rs 168.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.07% to Rs 2095.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1342.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

