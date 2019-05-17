Atishay standalone net profit declines 29.75% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 6.93 croreNet profit of Atishay declined 29.75% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.61% to Rs 4.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 26.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.937.73 -10 26.0322.64 15 OPM %22.8021.09 -24.1320.19 - PBDT1.952.54 -23 7.135.41 32 PBT1.642.24 -27 5.794.07 42 NP1.111.58 -30 4.203.03 39
