Atishay standalone net profit declines 29.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 6.93 crore

Net profit of Atishay declined 29.75% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.61% to Rs 4.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 26.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

