JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 2705.89 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 76.90% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 2705.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2283.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 167.02% to Rs 176.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.36% to Rs 10369.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8272.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2705.892283.97 18 10369.948272.10 25 OPM %9.6514.42 -10.748.91 - PBDT129.63327.45 -60 675.08417.69 62 PBT50.04250.57 -80 359.41118.23 204 NP33.58145.37 -77 176.3466.04 167
