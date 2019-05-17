JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.47% to Rs 2705.89 crore

Net profit of declined 76.90% to Rs 33.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.47% to Rs 2705.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2283.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.02% to Rs 176.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.36% to Rs 10369.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8272.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2705.892283.9710369.948272.109.6514.4210.748.91129.63327.45675.08417.6950.04250.57359.41118.2333.58145.37176.3466.04

