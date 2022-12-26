JUST IN
Welspun Corp commissions coke oven plant at Anjar, Gujarat

Welspun Corp (WCL) announced the commissioning of its state-of-the-art Coke Oven plant in Anjar, Gujarat through Welspun Metallics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

This facility has a production capacity of approximately 210,000 MT per annum of Coke which will primarily be used in the Blast Furnace for manufacturing of Hot Metal.

This will help with continuous supply of high-quality coke at a competitive cost to run the plant efficiently.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 09:18 IST

