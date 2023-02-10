Kirti Investment standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Kirti Investment declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

