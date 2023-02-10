PB Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 87.62 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 66.11% to Rs 610.09 croreNet Loss of PB Fintech reported to Rs 87.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 298.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.11% to Rs 610.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 367.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales610.09367.28 66 OPM %-21.87-86.41 -PBDT-70.08-287.30 76 PBT-87.60-298.00 71 NP-87.62-298.02 71
