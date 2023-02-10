PB Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 87.62 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.11% to Rs 610.09 crore

Net Loss of PB Fintech reported to Rs 87.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 298.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.11% to Rs 610.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 367.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.610.09367.28-21.87-86.41-70.08-287.30-87.60-298.00-87.62-298.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)