Deepak Spinners standalone net profit declines 19.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.42% to Rs 139.23 croreNet profit of Deepak Spinners declined 19.25% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 139.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales139.23148.78 -6 OPM %11.4812.00 -PBDT15.8418.21 -13 PBT11.4714.24 -19 NP8.5610.60 -19
