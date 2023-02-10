Deepak Spinners standalone net profit declines 19.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.42% to Rs 139.23 crore

Net profit of Deepak Spinners declined 19.25% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.42% to Rs 139.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.139.23148.7811.4812.0015.8418.2111.4714.248.5610.60

