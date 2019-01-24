JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NIIT consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

KJMC Financial Services standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.52% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services declined 71.43% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.52% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.981.16 -16 OPM %47.9651.72 -PBDT0.120.30 -60 PBT0.090.28 -68 NP0.080.28 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements