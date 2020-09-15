KKalpana Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.53% to Rs 228.68 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 98.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.53% to Rs 228.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 481.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.228.68481.723.914.363.2312.490.209.390.096.12

