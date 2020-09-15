KKalpana Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.53% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
KKalpana Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 157.69% in the March 2020 quarter
Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 6.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 371.35% in the June 2020 quarter
Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.36% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 52.53% to Rs 228.68 croreNet profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 98.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.53% to Rs 228.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 481.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales228.68481.72 -53 OPM %3.914.36 -PBDT3.2312.49 -74 PBT0.209.39 -98 NP0.096.12 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU