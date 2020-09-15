JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sanco Trans consolidated net profit rises 483.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

KKalpana Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 52.53% to Rs 228.68 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 98.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.53% to Rs 228.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 481.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales228.68481.72 -53 OPM %3.914.36 -PBDT3.2312.49 -74 PBT0.209.39 -98 NP0.096.12 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU