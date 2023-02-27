JUST IN
Five-Star Business board OKs Rs 5,000 cr NCDs issue
Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 0.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 75.34 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 0.52% to Rs 38.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 75.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales75.3469.84 8 OPM %85.6077.13 -PBDT63.5750.96 25 PBT54.8041.29 33 NP38.8138.61 1

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:29 IST

