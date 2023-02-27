Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 0.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 75.34 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 0.52% to Rs 38.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 75.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.75.3469.8485.6077.1363.5750.9654.8041.2938.8138.61

