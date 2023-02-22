JUST IN
KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 13.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.68% to Rs 68.33 crore

Net profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 13.60% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.68% to Rs 68.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.3345.05 52 OPM %69.3771.56 -PBDT8.667.76 12 PBT4.747.26 -35 NP3.092.72 14

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:31 IST

