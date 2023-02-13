ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 33.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 1597.06 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 33.87% to Rs 62.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 1597.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1395.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1597.061395.58 14 OPM %8.007.67 -PBDT111.28103.47 8 PBT85.0877.72 9 NP62.9647.03 34
