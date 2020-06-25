KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 0.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 23.23 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 0.35% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.35% to Rs 11.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 96.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.2320.9996.1882.2622.0021.6821.9219.455.395.3821.6416.534.014.3216.6912.332.822.8311.748.61

