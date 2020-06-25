KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 0.35% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 23.23 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 0.35% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.35% to Rs 11.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 96.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.2320.99 11 96.1882.26 17 OPM %22.0021.68 -21.9219.45 - PBDT5.395.38 0 21.6416.53 31 PBT4.014.32 -7 16.6912.33 35 NP2.822.83 0 11.748.61 36
