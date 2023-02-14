KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 22.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 40.02 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 22.00% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 40.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.0238.36 4 OPM %25.3631.80 -PBDT10.7512.59 -15 PBT8.7510.88 -20 NP6.318.09 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU