KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 22.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 40.02 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 22.00% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 40.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.0238.3625.3631.8010.7512.598.7510.886.318.09

