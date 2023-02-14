JUST IN
Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.71% to Rs 6.55 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.556.44 2 OPM %16.7915.99 -PBDT0.450.43 5 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.050.04 25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:18 IST

