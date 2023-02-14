Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.71% to Rs 6.55 crore

Net profit of Seasons Textiles rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.556.4416.7915.990.450.430.020.020.050.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)