KMG Milk Food reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 328.26% to Rs 3.94 croreNet profit of KMG Milk Food reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 328.26% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.940.92 328 OPM %1.27-43.48 -PBDT0.05-0.39 LP PBT0.01-0.43 LP NP0.01-0.43 LP
