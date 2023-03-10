Thermax and Fortescue Future Industries sign MoU

-
To explore green hydrogen projects in IndiaThermax and Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), an Australia-based green energy and green technology company, have signed a MoU to explore green hydrogen projects - including new manufacturing facilities - in India.
Under the MoU, Thermax and FFI plan to explore opportunities to jointly develop fully integrated green hydrogen projects for commercial and industrial customers in India.
The production of green hydrogen at an industrial scale would be a major step forward in decarbonising hard-to-abate industries in India, such as refineries, fertilisers and steel.
The MoU between Thermax and FFI also contemplates the potential collaboration of the parties in the development of new manufacturing facilities to support green energy projects in India.
The Performance Linked Incentive (PLI scheme), under India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, could be leveraged for setting up any new manufacturing capacity. In addition to meeting the domestic requirements, electrolysers and subsystems could potentially be used for export internationally.
