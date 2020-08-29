The Investment Trust of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Board of South Indian Bank to consider various fund raising options
Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.86% to Rs 68.20 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.86% to Rs 68.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 138.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales68.20138.79 -51 OPM %25.0614.72 -PBDT7.402.60 185 PBT4.86-0.51 LP NP1.56-3.56 LP

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 07:57 IST

