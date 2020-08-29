The Investment Trust of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.86% to Rs 68.20 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.86% to Rs 68.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 138.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales68.20138.79 -51 OPM %25.0614.72 -PBDT7.402.60 185 PBT4.86-0.51 LP NP1.56-3.56 LP
