Centum Electronics consolidated net profit declines 6.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Centum Electronics declined 6.43% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.07% to Rs 176.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 205.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.176.43205.3310.297.4312.9510.782.120.691.601.71

