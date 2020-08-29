Centum Electronics consolidated net profit declines 6.43% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Board of South Indian Bank to consider various fund raising options
Sales decline 14.07% to Rs 176.43 crore

Net profit of Centum Electronics declined 6.43% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.07% to Rs 176.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 205.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales176.43205.33 -14 OPM %10.297.43 -PBDT12.9510.78 20 PBT2.120.69 207 NP1.601.71 -6

