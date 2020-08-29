The Investment Trust of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mutual funds investment in REITs, InvITs climbs 58 pc to Rs 980 cr in Jan
Sebi comes out with guidelines for encumbrance on REITs, InvITs
CCI approves acquisition of addl equity shares in Hero FinCorp by Otter, Link Investment Trust
Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 52.87% to Rs 92.52 croreNet Loss of The Investment Trust of India reported to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.87% to Rs 92.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 35.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.21% to Rs 457.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 629.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales92.52196.29 -53 457.98629.17 -27 OPM %-1.597.60 -13.3720.27 - PBDT-5.96-3.23 -85 10.1458.64 -83 PBT-9.60-5.40 -78 -2.2848.71 PL NP-7.39-0.50 -1378 -5.9435.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU