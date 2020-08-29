Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.02% to Rs 72.30 crore

Net Loss of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 68.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 240.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.02% to Rs 72.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 183.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 417.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.17% to Rs 215.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 600.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

72.3081.25215.26600.840.95-58.81-0.23-31.08-4.01-45.87-6.77-211.66-7.03-49.56-18.89-226.30-68.41-240.57-183.71-417.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)