Kolte Patil Developers recognized as India's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand

By TRA's Brand Trust Report 2020Kolte Patil Developers announced that it has been acknowledged as India's most trusted brand in the 10th edition of TRA's Brand Trust Report. Kolte-Patil was accorded the highest rank in the 'Construction' super category that includes real estate companies as well as EPC contractors, ahead of many prominent companies in the sector. The Brand Trust Report is a result of comprehensive primary research conducted across 16 cities on TRA's proprietary 10-Brand Behaviours, through which 8,000 unique brands were analysed to list the top 1000 trusted brands in India.
