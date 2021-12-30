KPI Global receives confirmation for solar power project

KPI Global Infrastructure on Wednesday announced that it has received confirmation of the order for executing solar power project of 10 MWoc capacity from Colourtex Industries Private Limited, Surat.

The order will be executed under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.

K.P.I. Global Infrastructure generates and sells solar power under Solarism brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 12.26 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 1.38 crore reported in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 135.9% to Rs 57.43 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of KPI Global Infrastructure closed 5% lower at Rs 308.75 on Wednesday.

