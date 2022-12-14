Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation introduces EVs at its corporate office

-
A total of 14 Electric Vehicles have been introduced replacing conventional vehicles. The company has always believed in green energy and environmental responsibility as a mining company.
This initiative is the company's contribution towards a clean environment as the electric vehicle is having zero-emission, and will not pollute the air. GMDC can help reduce the environmental impact of charging cars further by choosing renewable energy options.
As a part of future projects, GMDC is taking steps to venture into the mining, processing and refining Rare Earth Elements. This will reduce India's dependence on imported Rare Earth Elements while providing fuel for Clean Energy, building an economically stronger and environmentally greener nation.
