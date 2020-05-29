Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2323.95, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.41% in last one year as compared to a 20.6% drop in NIFTY and a 25.51% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2323.95, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 9485.55. The Sensex is at 32082.66, down 0.37%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 7.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6112.3, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

