Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 13.42 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 35.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.4214.574.847.210.870.990.370.480.220.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)