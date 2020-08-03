JUST IN
Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 13.42 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 35.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.4214.57 -8 OPM %4.847.21 -PBDT0.870.99 -12 PBT0.370.48 -23 NP0.220.34 -35

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 15:17 IST

