Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 13.42 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries declined 35.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.4214.57 -8 OPM %4.847.21 -PBDT0.870.99 -12 PBT0.370.48 -23 NP0.220.34 -35
