Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 130.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 291.16% to Rs 94.27 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 130.66% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 291.16% to Rs 94.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales94.2724.10 291 OPM %5.238.59 -PBDT5.892.53 133 PBT4.041.67 142 NP3.161.37 131

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 15:17 IST

