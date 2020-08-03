Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 130.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 291.16% to Rs 94.27 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 130.66% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 291.16% to Rs 94.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.94.2724.105.238.595.892.534.041.673.161.37

