Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 77.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.82% to Rs 631.37 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 77.08% to Rs 33.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 146.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.82% to Rs 631.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1533.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.631.371533.3012.1716.5579.47255.8441.55222.8233.47146.02

