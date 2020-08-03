JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Solara Active Pharma Sciences consolidated net profit rises 59.43% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 77.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 58.82% to Rs 631.37 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 77.08% to Rs 33.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 146.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.82% to Rs 631.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1533.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales631.371533.30 -59 OPM %12.1716.55 -PBDT79.47255.84 -69 PBT41.55222.82 -81 NP33.47146.02 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU