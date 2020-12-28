Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 58.88 points or 2.49% at 2419.69 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 4.93%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.81%),DLF Ltd (up 3.43%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.04%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 2.38%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.85%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.12%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.46%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 284.11 or 0.6% at 47257.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.9 points or 0.65% at 13839.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 185.99 points or 1.05% at 17861.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.68 points or 0.92% at 5914.65.

On BSE,1669 shares were trading in green, 570 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)