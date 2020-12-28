Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 87496 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5968 shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 December 2020.

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 87496 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5968 shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.622.95. Volumes stood at 6262 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 10.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.12% to Rs.439.40. Volumes stood at 7209 shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd witnessed volume of 5414 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 969 shares. The stock increased 9.77% to Rs.1,562.95. Volumes stood at 331 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 2.54 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51177 shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.1,911.65. Volumes stood at 3365 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd notched up volume of 1094 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 293 shares. The stock rose 4.19% to Rs.11,537.00. Volumes stood at 401 shares in the last session.

